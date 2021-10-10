"Those are my idols"- AEW star Britt Baker names current WWE superstars as her idols

AEW star Britt Baker in a recent interview revealed that the Four Horsewomen of WWE were her role models. Baker named all four of Sasha Banks, Bayley, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch and added that she loved watching them wrestle during her days in dental school.

The Four Horsewomen was a stable formed during the NXT days of Sasha, Bayley, Becky and Charlotte.

These four superstars subsequently made their move to the main roster, and they have been literally impressing the audience every single week since. The formation of the Four Horsewomen of WWE changed the WWE women's division entirely. These superstars even went on to main event several WrestleMania shows over the past few years.

AEW women's world champion Britt Baker showed up on the latest episode of the Throwing Down Podcast and discussed how the four horsewomen became a major inspiration for her. Baker also pointed out a recurring trend in women's wrestling where fans always love watching characters with utmost confidence in themselves:

"When I first started training, when I was like, ‘Hey, this is something I want to do while I’m in dental school,’ what really motivated me was when I saw the Sasha, Bayley, Becky, Charlotte matches that were happening on NXT at the time. Which is crazy because now we’re all like, quote-unquote competing against each other. But those are my idols, those are the girls that I enjoyed watching, and I think with women’s wrestling, the thing that I find is a trend that the most successful women are the ones that have the utmost confidence in themselves, and who they are, and that character." said Britt Baker. (h/t Wrestling Inc)

Britt Baker recently defeated former WWE star Ruby Soho to retain her title

Ruby Soho's debut was a huge coup for AEW and she earned her opportunity to face Baker by winning the Casino Battle Royale, which was also her debut match. Ruby and Baker produced a stellar promo before their match as both stars aimed shots at each other. Soho was riding on high momentum and a section of fans expected her to come on top against Britt Baker.

However, DMD was too much for Ruby Soho as she tapped out to Baker's lockjaw to end the match. Baker is currently without an opponent to face.

However, it looks like AEW star Jade Cargill will be the next possible opponent for Baker and the duo could eventually lock horns at AEW Full Gear.

