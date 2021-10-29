"I had been in the bubble" - Cody Rhodes reveals what he learned after leaving WWE

AEW star Cody Rhodes has never backed off from revealing his feelings about his former company, WWE. Cody recently stated that, after he left the promotion, he learned not to live in a bubble the way he had to during his time there. Once he started working for other companies, he realized that he had been unaware of the wrestling world elsewhere.

Cody Rhodes, who was considered an important part of WWE's future, never got going with the company. He had an inconsistent run with the promotion, and he often seemed undervalued. In the end, Cody left WWE in 2016 and went on to wrestle in various independent wrestling promotions. Ultimately, Rhodes became a building block of AEW, where he works as an in-ring performer and an EVP.

In a recent appearance on In The Kliq with Baby Huey, Cody Rhodes revealed what he learned from after his departure from WWE. He stated that he saw how living in a bubble, as he did in WWE, can isolate people from what's happening outside of it. Rhodes added that his career in AEW made him realize there are a lot of things that happen throughout the wrestling world.

"The number one thing I learned, other than to reconnect with the fans and get the love from them that I had needed at the time, is not to be in a bubble," said Rhodes. "For a decade, I had been in the bubble of WWE, and then the fact that AEW was able to happen proves that there was things outside the bubble." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Rhodes also explained that, rather than acting like each wrestling company is isolated, it's important to acknowledge the existence of other promotions.

Cody Rhodes reacts to fans turning on him

One of the most interesting aspects of Cody Rhodes' current storyline is the way fans love to boo him, despite his status as a babyface character. Recently, Rhodes addressed this dynamic by stating that he won't change who he is as a wrestler, regardless of this response.

"I think that’s the route I’m going to be going on is walking that line right in the middle," said Rhodes. "I’m not going to change who I am as a wrestler, and I think years and years that people assuming we’re going to do kind of something WWE-light style or soap opera-y with those boos."

It looks like Cody Rhodes doesn't have plans to turn heel in the near future, as he remains adamant on this stance in various interviews. For now, fans will have to wait and see what's next for The American Nightmare.

What do you think about Rhodes' comments? Sound off below.

