"They are able to teach me a lot" - AEW star Daniel Garcia praises former WWE tag team

AEW star Daniel Garcia recently heaped praise on the former WWE tag team 2pointO. Garcia stated that his recent collaboration with the tag team has helped him a lot and added that he felt Matt, Jeff and himself created magic onscreen.

Back in August 2021, Daniel Garcia teamed up with 2pointO as the trio took on a trio of Darby Allin, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston in a 6 man tag team match. The match was won by the latter trio but fans were surprised by the chemistry that Daniel Garcia and 2.0 had.

AEW star Daniel Garcia recently sat down with Jon Alba, to discuss his wrestling career and more. In between, Garcia spoke about the collaboration that he had with the 2.0 tag team. Garcia added that the team has immense experience on their hands and added that the former WWE tag team helped him a lot.

"2point0 is great. They’re veterans who have experience at every different level of professional wrestling. Not a lot of people know that about them. They wrestled in Chikara, they did a tour of Japan, and obviously, they worked for WWE. So they have seen every aspect of what professional wrestling is, and I am somebody who has only seen that from the outside looking in. They are able to teach me a lot about what the TV audience wants to see. They’re great helpers and I feel like, on paper maybe our characters and personalities wouldn’t mesh together, but I feel like once you see it, you get it and I think we are magic together…..I feel like we are people who can pull out of each other, I can pull the serious side from them a little bit more and they can pull more of a goofy side out of me.” said Daniel Garcia. (H/T 411 Mania)

Daniel Garcia opens up about being a huge CM Punk fan

AEW young star Daniel Garcia recently revealed his admiration for AEW star CM Punk by stating that he is a huge CM Punk. Garcia, who fought CM Punk on Rampage, lost the bout to The Voice of the Voiceless. Daniel revealed that his match with Punk was a dream come true for him.

CM Punk is somebody I've watched for 15 years of my life," said Garcia. "I've really looked up to that guy for a very long time, used to be one of my favorite wrestlers, still probably is, he's my mom's favorite wrestler too. When he came in, I was thinking like, 'it'd be cool if I got to wrestle CM Punk, it'd be like a dream come true.'" said Daniel Garcia.

Garcia impressed the whole wrestling world with his performance against CM Punk. Even though he ended up on the losing side, by the end of the match fans were fully convinced with Garcia and knew that he's a star in the making for AEW.

