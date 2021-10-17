Lio Rush opens up about NJPW reaching out to him after WWE release

AEW star Lio Rush recently shared his love for New Japan Pro Wrestling as he described the promotion as one of the most respected wrestling organizations among the wrestlers.

In a recent interview with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, Lio Rush spoke about his tenure in NJPW and revealed how he always wanted to work in Japan before reaching WWE. The Man of the Hour spoke highly about the promotion, as he pointed out that it has such a real-life sport and competitive aspect to it.

“I’m so glad I’m there. I think I was always supposed to be in New Japan, at least I always wanted to be in New Japan before I was in WWE, but I just so happened to make it to WWE first. When I got released from WWE, and New Japan reached out to me, I was so excited. I was like, "this is that push that I needed." It has such a real-life sport and competitive aspect to it, and that’s where I come from," said Lio Rush.

Lio Rush had a career of ups and downs in WWE. AEW's latest signing was at his career best when he worked alongside former WWE champion Bobby Lashley as his manager.

Since his separation from Lashley, Lio had a downfall and ended up getting released by WWE. After his departure from Vince McMahon's organization, Rush ended up getting an offer from NJPW, which he blissfully accepted.

The Man of the Hour debuted at Super J-Cup 2020. However, he wasn't able to feature consistently for the promotion and his retirement from wrestling back in 2020 paved the way for his exit from NJPW.

Lio Rush opens up about his current character in AEW

Lio Rush in the same interview gave a detailed explanation of his character in AEW. The former WWE superstar stated the origin of the character comes from his real life interest in investing. He added that whatever he does in the wrestling business will probably be an extension of himself in some capacity.

“I’m always investing, my interest in investing is always there,” said Rush. "Whether it’s investing in other things, or investing in myself. I’m always trying to move forward, do better and grow. Anything that I do is always an extension of me in some capacity. Even stuff that I did when I was a manager," said Lio Rush.

Lio Rush is in the early stages of his new beginning in AEW. However, The Man of the Hour became the talk of the town when he helped Matt Sydal get his much-needed match with CM Punk. From this segment, fans got a glimpse of his newest character and have come to the conclusion that Lio will be an on-screen influential figure in AEW shows.

