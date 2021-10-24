“That storyline was so much fun”- AEW star praises Tony Khan for his innovative ideas

QT Marshall recently disclosed AEW CEO Tony Khan came up with the idea of him turning against The Nightmare Family and forming his faction.

The Nightmare family rose to prominence in 2020. Back then, QT Marshall joined the faction as a tag team partner of the leader Cody Rhodes. However, Marshall turned heel and attacked the Rhodes brothers. Now QT Marshall leads his faction comprising of Anthony Ogogo, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solow.

In a recent interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Marshall spoke about how the company came up with a plan for his heel turn which eventually led to the formation of The Factory faction. He also praised Tony Khan for coming up with the idea:

“It meant everything, especially because it was not mine or Cody’s idea, If it was our idea, it wouldn’t mean as much. Then it’s just pitching ideas and Tony Khan being nice to us because we work for him. That’s not the case. This is Tony’s show, and it was his idea. It was to elevate the other guys in The Factory. Anthony [Ogogo] had an operation he had to handle. Nick Comoroto had his match with Dustin [Rhodes]. [Aaron] Solo, I’ve been doing stuff with him. That storyline was so much fun whether people loved it or hated it. I know the matches did really well numbers-wise in ratings. On top of that, they were, for the most part, good matches because we are really good professional wrestlers,” said QT Marshall.

Tony Khan took CM Punk's advice ahead of WWE-AEW clash

Recently, AEW and WWE went head to head for 30 minutes. Before the start of Rampage, CM Punk reached out to the higher-ups to open the show.

The Best in the World told Tony that he was ready to take a bullet for promotion if they failed. Per reports, AEW had better ratings in the key demo than WWE.

AEW President Tony Khan has been doing an excellent job over the past year with his innovative ideas. He has taken more creative control since 2020. This decision has paid off, and fans are hoping AEW to continue pulling out of some incredible stories and moves for the future.

