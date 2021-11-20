"I brought them both with me to the ring" - Ruby Soho on paying tribute to former WWE stablemates in AEW

AEW's Ruby Soho recently stated that she pays tribute to her former WWE stablemates Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan in AEW. Ruby stated that she has patches on her jacket which pay tribute to her best friends.

Since making her debut at AEW All Out, Ruby Soho has quickly become one of the most popular stars on the roster. The former WWE Superstar is having some impressive matches in the promotion and has equally elevated her opponents too. Before signing with AEW, Ruby worked with WWE for around 5 years and one of her most memorable periods during her WWE career was when she was part of a stable called Riott Squad.

Ruby Soho along with Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan became very close due to Riott Squad. During the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted, Ruby revealed that she still keeps in touch with Sarah and Liv and calls the duo her 'sisters'. Soho then revealed that she pays tribute to her teammates as the former WWE Superstar has patches in her AEW Jacket that are dedicated to them.

“When I was coming in to debut for AEW, I realized I wanted to carry that on and bring them with me always. I always have them here. But I wanted to make sure I brought them both with me to the ring. They were my strength and they still are my strength. I thought it was really important with having these patches that all have a lot of meaning to me. Those are the ones that mean the most because I take my girls with me, always.” said Ruby Soho (Wrestling Inc)

Ruby Soho talks about how she still keeps in touch with Ronda Rousey

UFC megastar Ronda Rousey had a short stint with WWE and during her stay she had a great connection with Ruby Soho. Ruby recently revealed that she still keeps in touch with the former WWE Superstar. Soho then went on to reveal how the UFC champion helped her think differently about wrestling.

"Yeah, Ronda, and I keep in contact every once in a while, we just check in with each other. She’s an amazing person. And she was so much fun to work with. Just her excitement, her passion was super infectious. And, she brought me to a new level of thinking about wrestling, especially against somebody of her stature." said Ruby Soho.

Ruby Soho is currently on a roll and has been winning matches and gathering great momentum. Fans would like to see Soho reach the top and have another shot at the AEW women's championship. However, she could very well be the inaugural TBS women's champion as she is part of the TBS Women's Championship Tournament.

