AEW Stars take a shot at WWE SmackDown's Top Dolla

Some AEW Stars took a dig at WWE for already promoting Top Dolla to SmackDown during the WWE Draft 2021.

Top Dolla, aka A.J. Francis, is a former American football player who represented a handful of teams in his career. Francis eventually left the world of football and started his WWE career back in 2020. He made his TV debut on NXT in May 2021.

Since then, Top Dolla has been part of the Hit Row faction. Recently, Hit Row was drafted to the blue brand.

Top Dolla, who has been in developmental for just over a year, has been accused by AEW Stars of being dangerous and unsafe. Sammy Guevara, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solo recently took a dig at WWE in Sammy Guevara's YouTube vlog.

In the vlog, Nick asked for a dollar for the vending machine. The stars then subtly made fun of Top Dolla as the conversation progressed.

"Give me a green dollar...This doesn't look like they finished it..You know The Top Dollar should probably been in development a little longer huh..You know," said Nick Comoroto.

Towards the end, Aaron added that the "Top Dollar" is a little dangerous. Sammy threw another shot by saying it's unsafe.

AEW beat WWE in a 30-minute head-to-head battle

AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown went head-to-head for 30 minutes on October 15.

In the end, Rampage came out victorious in the key demo of 18-49 averaging 328,000 viewers over the 30 minutes compared to SmackDown's 285,000.

Tony Khan, who shared the news via Twitter, was enthralled with the success.

Also Read

Over the past few weeks, AEW has been taking several shots at WWE. The recent win over SmackDown has given Tony Khan's brand more confidence than ever. But are they overdoing it? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Vince Russo reveals what brought Sting back to the ring right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh