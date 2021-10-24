Young Bucks mock AEW star with CM Punk reference after Dynamite

Young Bucks regularly call out wrestlers via their Twitter bio. This time around, the duo took a shot at both Jungle Boy and CM Punk by stating that the former star was doing a CM Punk-like stage dive on Dynamite.

In the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Jungle Boy was attacked by The Elite after his victory against Brandon Cutler. The Young Bucks and Adam Cole threw him from the top of the entrance stage to the tables on the floor.

After the show, The Jackson brothers used an image of Jungle Boy flying to the tables as their Twitter cover picture. In their bio, they further mocked AEW star CM Punk, stating Jungle Boy was mimicking "the sweet CM Punk like stage dive."

Punk is well known for performing a stage dive into the audience whenever he makes his entrance. The Elite members compared Punk's dive to how they threw off Jungle Boy onto the tables.

Young Bucks took a massive dig at Jim Cornette

Jim Cornette has bantered with Young Bucks over the years now. The veteran mocked the former AEW Tag Team Champs on his podcasts. This time around, the duo clapped back.

"I wonder when we’re old & retired, we get so mad about wrestlers exposing the business that we create a podcast doing just that?" Young Bucks wrote.

It seems that the Young Bucks will continue their tradition of using their Twitter bio to target someone. Now fans are eagerly waiting for the response of CM Punk to the duo's attack.

