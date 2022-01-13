"We'll work together some day" - AEW star recalls working with the Rock in WWE

Before becoming a regular on AEW TV, Alex Abrahantes worked in the creative team of WWE. The Lucha Brothers' manager was a part when The Rock was still signed to the company.
Recalling his only time working with The Great One on AEW Unrestricted, Abrahantes noted that he returned to say his farewells after leaving WWE a year earlier.
Brian Gewirtz, one of the writers, offered him the chance to work with The People's Champ during his run in his Hollywood persona.
It turns out, The Rock is just as fans see on Instagram, as Alex laid his admiration for the star's attitude, describing the former WWE champion as "one-of-a-kind" and an "amazing human being."
"The Rock is exactly what you see on Instagram. He is such an amazing person and such a one-of-a-kind, amazing human being. I did [Hollywood Rock] segment a year after I left WWE and I came back to say goodbye to everybody. I didn't get a chance to work with The Rock because he was out doing Scorpion King, so I hadn't met him. Brian Gewirtz said, 'You want to do this thing with Rock?' 'Yeah!' I got a chance to hang out with him before we shot it and he was genuinely the nicest human being on Earth," Abrahantes said.
Abrahantes further revealed that The Rock wanted them to work together once again. While the former was unsure yet hopeful, the Hollywood Heavyweight was adamant about the eventuality.
"I remember specifically, and it resonated so much at the end, him thanking me, and he's like, 'We'll work together someday.' 'I hope so.' 'No, we will.' He was so adamant about it. Well, I guess that's something that's going to happen someday," Abrahantes recalled. (H/T Fightful Wrestling)
Alex Abrahantes also worked for IMPACT before AEW
Alex Abrahantes also worked behind the scenes for IMPACT Wrestling before his current stint in AEW. He produced the Spanish announcement team and produced, edited, and presented web content.
His journey to AEW started with his role at the All In event produced by Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks. He served as the lead Spanish announcer for the pre-show before returning to the promotion for Double or Nothing 2019 as a commentator.