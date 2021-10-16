Late Brodie Lee's wife, Amanda Huber, officially signs with AEW 

The wife of the late great Brodie Lee, Amanda Huber, has officially joined AEW as part of the company's community outreach team. Huber recently took to Twitter to confirm the news.

AEW EVP Cody Rhodes introduced the promotion's outreach team last month. Their primary focus is to conduct fundraising events and lend a helping hand to charities helping society. Veterans Paul Wight and Mark Henry are also a part of AEW's community outreach group.

Huber tweeted that she couldn't express how happy she was and stated that working with AEW and the community is a "dream job." She thanked AEW Champion Kenny Omega, Tony Khan, Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, and The Young Bucks. Check out Huber's tweet below:

"Words can’t express how happy I am right now.The ability to be a part of @AEW and work with the communities is legitimately a dream job.Thank you @TonyKhan @CodyRhodes @TheBrandiRhodes @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX," tweeted Amanda Huber

Cody Rhodes welcomes Amanda Huber in AEW

Former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes welcomed Amanda Huber to AEW with a tweet. The AEW EVP tweeted that Tony Khan has put Huber on the company's best team.

Furthermore, Cody stated that AEW strives to impact society through community services, be it on-camera or off.

"GREAT day - Please welcome @MandaLHuber to The Community Outreach Team. @TonyKhan has placed her on the best team as we approach each community AEW performs in and make strides to do good when the cameras are on…and more importantly, when they’re off. Welcome Amanda!" tweeted Cody Rhodes

Huber has made several appearances on AEW TV. Her most notable appearance was at AEW Dynamite's "Brodie Lee Celebration of Life" episode on December 30 2020, which aired four days after Lee's untimely demise.

Most recently, Amanda Huber appeared at Dynamite's September 29 episode, which was also dedicated to the memory of her husband, Brodie Lee. She was the driving force behind the reunion of her late husband's faction, the Dark Order.

