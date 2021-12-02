Former Cody Rhodes rival returns to AEW after nearly six months 

Cody Rhodes' Double or Nothing 2021 opponent, Anthony Ogogo, returned to AEW during the recent tapings of Dark: Elevation.

The episode taped from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA, saw Ogogo compete in an eight-man tag team match. The British star joined forces with his The Factory stablemates QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solo to secure a momentum-boosting win.

At Double or Nothing 2021, Anthony Ogogo wrestled in the biggest match of his career against Cody Rhodes. However, despite putting up a valiant effort, he failed to win. Ogogo's last bout before he headed to England to undergo eye surgery came at AEW Dynamite's June 4th edition.

At the show, he teamed up with Marshall to defeat Rhodes and Lee Johnson. It's worth noting that Anthony Ogogo is 78% blind in his left eye, due to which he retired from Boxing when he was just 30 years old. After this, he joined AEW, becoming the promotion's first developmental talent.

Will Anthony Ogogo become a top heel in AEW?

Though Ogogo's rivalry with Cody Rhodes was underwhelming, the former's character work during the Double or Nothing's build-up impressed fans. The AEW star delivered quality promos, and his performance at the pay-per-view ensured he was in for a push in the company.

Anthony Ogogo @AnthonyOgogo 2011 vs 2021

22 vs 32

Boy vs Man

Burgeoning Guv’nor vs Fully grown Guv’nor

75kg vs 105kg

165lbs vs 231lbs

11stone 10lbs vs 16stone 7lbs

iPhone 4 vs iPhone 12

Bad boxers vs Training shorts

Elite boxer 🥊 vs Elite wrestler 🤼‍♂️



Who you picking? 2011 vs 202122 vs 32Boy vs ManBurgeoning Guv’nor vs Fully grown Guv’nor75kg vs 105kg165lbs vs 231lbs11stone 10lbs vs 16stone 7lbsiPhone 4 vs iPhone 12Bad boxers vs Training shortsElite boxer 🥊 vs Elite wrestler 🤼‍♂️ Who you picking? https://t.co/om0HoJBdhI

However, his injury and subsequent absence from AEW halted his momentum. Plus, the landscape in the promotion has changed considerably with the addition of several top-tier stars like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole in recent months.

Anthony Ogogo will now have to slowly prove his mettle in AEW again before finding his to the top of the card. It now remains to be seen who Anthony Ogogo wrestles his first singles match against in AEW since returning.

Are you excited about Anthony Ogogo's AEW return? Do you see him rekindling his feud with Cody Rhodes in the company?

Edited by Alan John