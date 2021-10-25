Arn Anderson's iconic "Glock" promo sampled in a new rap song 

Popular American rapper JPEGMAFIA has sampled Arn Anderson's iconic "Glock" promo for his latest song. The promo took the pro wrestling world by storm and is now getting attention from the rap music industry.

In his latest song called "End Credits," JPEGMAFIA used the Arn Anderson promo during the opening few seconds. 'The Enforcer' cut the promo to hype up Cody Rhodes' feud with Malakai Black.

The 1:47 second song from JPEGMAFIA can be checked out below:

In the past, JPEGMAFIA has been involved with AEW. He was seen on AEW TV cutting a promo for Darby Allin in 2020 during the latter's feud with Ricky Starks.

Arn Anderson's involvement in Cody Rhodes' trilogy with Malakai Black on AEW Dynamite

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Arn Anderson got physically involved in the Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black III match. The veteran was targeted by Andrade El Idolo, who sent Jose to take him out.

However, Anderson got the better of the two and hit Jose the Assistant with his signature spinebuster move. This created an opening for Black, who used the black mist to take Anderson out of the scenario.

Andrade took revenge on Cody for the proceedings of Rampage. The former TNT Champion took out 'El Idolo' and Black, who were beating down PAC. Rhodes' entry into the segment was hyped up by Arn Anderson, who used a handgun gesture.

Eventually, Black suffered his first loss in AEW, as Cody defeated him with a Cross Rhodes followed by a Tiger Driver '98. He pinned the leader of The House of Black to bring an end to their rivalry on AEW.

