Former champions' backstage role in Bobby Fish signing with AEW - Reports

Bobby Fish made his AEW debut last Wednesday and he got the #AllElite banner soon after. According to reports, the Young Bucks played a major role in putting the whole thing together.

The former Undisputed Era member challenged newly crowned TNT champion Sammy Guevara to a title match almost immediately after the Spanish God dethroned Miro. The two had a great match, with Sammy Guevara retaining the title. Bobby Fish was declared as an AEW star soon after.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bobby Fish had signed his contract prior to the match but AEW wanted the impression of the match to be an outsider challenging Sammy Guevara, instead of it being a regular match. AEW EVPs and former tag team champions the Young Bucks came up with the plan and played a major role in executing it.

Bobby Fish was released from NXT in August this year, and he's been wrestling for MLW since. Fish won the NXT Tag Team Championship twice and is a veteran performer, having debuted in 2002. He's wrestled all over the world and will be a solid backstage and in-ring presence for the younger guys in AEW.

Bobby Fish and Adam Cole reunite in AEW

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers AEW has officially signed Bobby Fish!😱Adam Cole and Bobby Fish are now ALL ELITE!!Talk about shocking the system. This is unreal!! #AEWDynamite AEW has officially signed Bobby Fish!😱Adam Cole and Bobby Fish are now ALL ELITE!!Talk about shocking the system. This is unreal!! #AEWDynamite https://t.co/ix27rvtG7q

Following Adam Cole's debut in AEW, Bobby Fish becomes the second Undisputed Era member to join Tony Khan's company.

Knowing AEW's track record of acknowledging past relationships, factions and storylines, fans can be quite certain that a reunion of some sort between Adam Cole and Bobby Fish will take place. The other two members of the Undisputed Era, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong, are still in NXT and positioned as top stars.

However, the new NXT is reportedly geared towards larger guys and if the remaining Undisputed Era members are deemed surplus to requirements in the future or decide not to extend with WWE, a full-fledged Undisputed Era reunion in AEW would not be out of the question.

