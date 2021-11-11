Kazuchika Okada hires top AEW faction to join CHAOS in NJPW 

Rocky Romero recently broke the news of Kazuchika Okada wanting AEW stable Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Kris Statlander, Chuck Taylor, Trent, and Wheeler Yuta) to join his faction CHAOS.

Ahead of his match against Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite, Romero met Best Friends backstage. He stated that he just got off a call with Okada, who has extended an offer to the AEW stable to join CHAOS. Best Friends didn't show much hesitancy before seemingly accepting the offer.

It's also worth noting that Chuck Taylor and Trent are no strangers to the NJPW faction. The two were part of CHAOS until 2019, after which they left the promotion to sign with All Elite Wrestling.

Moments later, AEW chief Tony Khan took to Twitter to confirm that Best Friends had joined the Kazuchika Okada-led stable. He added that this is the beginning of a beautiful relationship between the two stables. Check out Khan's tweet here:

"Okada has spoken. @orangecassidy + the Best Friends are in CHAOS. Rocky, think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship. Thank you to you fans who support pro wrestling! See you all TONIGHT for some great wrestling on #AEWDynamite. LIVE on TNT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT!" tweeted Tony Khan

Rocky Romero lost to Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite

Throughout Romero's match with Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite, the broadcasters hyped Best Friends' addition to CHAOS. Orange Cassidy was also present at the ringside, cheering for Romero. Despite this, the NJPW star came up on the losing side after being trapped in a Tequila Sunrise by Danielson.

It would be interesting to see if Best Friends joining CHAOS would lead to the AEW stable working in NJPW. More importantly, with Kazuchika Okada being mentioned so many times on Dynamite, there's a possibility of this leading up to the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion's AEW debut.

Do you think Best Friends made the right decision by aligning themselves with CHAOS? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Alan John