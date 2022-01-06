AEW pays tribute to Betty White 

Before AEW Dynamite on TBS started tonight, the late Betty White, who died at the age of 99 on December 31, 2021, was honored for her life.

To some, White is an unknown entity. To most of America, she was a living legend and Icon loved by all.

But like many who paid tribute, AEW wasn't far behind, as they put her image on the screen with a caption of "Thank you for being a friend."

For those unaware, "Thank You for Being a Friend" was the theme song of her famous TV show, The Golden Girls, which ran for seven seasons from 1985 to 1992.

While she was a well-known actress in the years prior, the show established her as a pop-culture icon in 1945

Like some celebrities, White has made some appearances in professional wrestling. She did guest host an episode of WWE RAW back in 2014 where she shared the screen with the likes of The Bellas, The Big Show (Paul Wight) and had tea with The New Age Outlaws.

Gunn remembered White, saying she was a pleasure to work with and that he would miss her. Like Gunn, most people believed her to be a legend in the television business, and many will miss her.

Betty White's hometown to honor her

NowThis @nowthisnews Betty White’s hometown of Oak Park, Illinois, will honor the late actor with ‘Betty White Day’ on her birthday this year. White would have turned 100 years old on January 17. Betty White’s hometown of Oak Park, Illinois, will honor the late actor with ‘Betty White Day’ on her birthday this year. White would have turned 100 years old on January 17. https://t.co/L1Hr6L7yQz

According to a report by Fox News Digital, Betty White's Illinois hometown is set to celebrate her life on January 15. January 17 would have been her 100th birthday.

The report further states that Oak Park will celebrate White with a special centennial section, "Be Like Betty," in the newspaper on January 12.

Moreover, the singer who sang the theme song of The Golden Girls, Cindy Fee, will perform live at the event.

