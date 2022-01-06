Released AEW star reacts to Jade Cargill winning the TBS Championship 

Jade Cargill's TBS Championship win on this week's AEW Dynamite has effectively made her one of the top stars in the company. Her triumph has gotten social media talking, with former star Big Swole also reacting to the same.

At Dynamite's first episode on the TBS Network, Cargill went to war against Ruby Soho in the finals of the TBS Championship Tournament. As expected, the two performers fought valiantly in the ring. In the end, Jade Cargill won after executing an Avalanche Jaded on her opponent.

Moments after the match, Big Swole took to Twitter to share her reaction to the AEW star's TBS Championship win. She shared a GIF of Jade Cargill and added several applauding claps in the caption, implying she's happy with the result. Check out her tweet below:

With Cargill now establishing herself as the face of the TBS Network, it'll be interesting to see who emerges as the first challenger for her title. Whatever the case, it's safe to assume she will indeed have a dominant run as the TBS Champion.

Big Swole recently courted controversy after detailing reasons for her AEW departure

A few days back, Swole explained that the lack of representation, diversity, and mismanagement were the primary reasons for her leaving All Elite Wrestling. This prompted a heated response from Tony Khan on Twitter, who named many people of color in good positions in the company.

Furthermore, Khan added that he let Big Swole go since he wasn't impressed with her in-ring skills. Many people, including AEW star Lio Rush himself, were displeased and called out Tony Khan for his insensitive tweet.

Thankfully, the controversy has died down for now, with both parties not taking any more shots at each other.

