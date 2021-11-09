11-time WWE tag team champion explains why fans still love watching Sting in AEW (Exclusive)

Billy Gunn recently explained why AEW's Sting is still a relevant figure in pro wrestling today.

At 62, the WCW Icon is amongst the rarest active veterans in the business, with a career spanning five decades. The face-painted star has captivated millions over the years and carved an unmatched legacy. After almost hanging up his boots from WWE six years ago, Sting stunned everyone by signing with AEW in 2020 and is now rewriting the final chapter of his career.

While speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gunn said Sting still has an aura about him that appeals to die-hard wrestling fans. The former DX member explained that fans love showing their kids whom they grew up watching, and the face-painted icon is one of those stars:

"Sting's an icon. He's a great wrestling figure. He still has something that people wanna see and sometimes I worry about this as you know, performing with the boys also. That's my biggest thing is, do people really care about me? Do they care about seeing me? But they do. It's the same thing with Sting. You still wanna see him because a lot of the fan base that we have get to sit with their kids, like the biggest thing for me and the biggest thing that I hear is, 'Hey when I go to AEW with my kids or my son or my daughter, whatever, I get to show them the people that I grew up with," Billy Gunn said.

Gunn called it a 'good-parenting moment' for fans when veterans like him and Sting come out. The pro wrestling veteran said there currently aren't many legends who are active in-ring competitors, so the AEW universe enjoys every bit of seeing them perform these days:

"And you can still see people that are relevant in the business that were back then. There's not a lot of us left. So the ones that are in good shape and can still do this, I feel like it's just something else for the fans to enjoy," Billy Gunn added.

You can check out the entire interview below:

(All of us here at Sportskeeda Wrestling wholeheartedly thank WrestleFest Asia)

What's next for Sting in AEW?

Sting, alongside Darby Allin, is currently on a collision course with MJF and The Pinnacle. Initially, it seemed like fans would see the face-painted stars in action together at Full Gear. However, the company has focused its storyline direction on the two top pillars of AEW - MJF and Darby Allin.

Both rising stars will square off against each other at the upcoming pay-per-view. With Mr. Friedman most likely to bring Wardlow and Shawn Spears as his back-ups, The Icon might also be lurking around to make sure his partner has a fair outing this Saturday.

What do you make of Billy Gunn's statement about Sting? Sound off in the comments section below.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

(While using any quotes from this article, please make sure to add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Vince Russo wants Nia Jax to go to AEW for a dream match. Who is it? Find out here.

Edited by Kartik Arry