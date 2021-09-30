Former WWE star lays down a major challenge to new AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara; Spanish God responds 

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish has made his intentions about challenging newly-crowned AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara clear.

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, The Spanish God and Miro battled it out for the TNT title in the night's main event. Few fans expected Miro's dominant title reign to come to a screeching halt on Wednesday, but that's exactly what happened.

After a hard-fought match, Guevera slammed Miro into the exposed turnbuckle and hit the GTH to put the champion down. He then pinned The Redeemer with a Frog Splash to become the new TNT Champion. While many fans expected an AEW star to emerge as the first challenger to Guevara's title reign, it looks like Bobby Fish will get the first shot at the new champion.

Seconds after Sammy Guevara won the title on AEW Dynamite, Bobby Fish took to Twitter to congratulate him. Furthermore, Fish wrote that he wants to be the first person to challenge for the title.

In closing, the former WWE star stated that he's ready to walk through the forbidden door to wrestle the TNT Champion.

I’d like to congratulate the new TNT Champion @sammyguevaraand be the first to challenge him for that title. Ready to walk through the forbidden door!@AEWonTNT" tweeted Bobby Fish

Bobby Fish @theBobbyFish I’d like to congratulate the new TNT Champion @sammyguevara and be the first to challenge him for that title. Ready to walk through the forbidden door! @AEWonTNT I’d like to congratulate the new TNT Champion @sammyguevara and be the first to challenge him for that title. Ready to walk through the forbidden door! @AEWonTNT

Sammy Guevara accepts Bobby Fish's challenge

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers

#AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT OMG!!!😱 Sammy Guevara has accepted Bobby Fish's challenge for NEXT WEEK! OMG!!!😱 Sammy Guevara has accepted Bobby Fish's challenge for NEXT WEEK!

#AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT https://t.co/kXvG0alkLD

During a post-match interview, TNT Champion Sammy Guevara was asked about Bobby Fish's challenge. In response, The Spanish God accepted and invited Fish to face him on next week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

Though AEW has not confirmed the match yet, it's all but guaranteed that Bobby Fish would make his debut for the promotion next Wednesday. Though there's little chance he will dethrone Sammy Guevara, Fish could still make a big impression with his performance.

Also Read

Are you excited to see Bobby Fish in AEW? Do you think AEW did the right thing by crowning Sammy Guevara as the new TNT Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Have you liked the fastest-growing page for AEW fans yet? Click here for more.

Edited by Colin Tessier