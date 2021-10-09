"It was incredible"- Former WWE Superstar gives his honest opinion of Adam Cole's AEW debut

Bobby Fish recently shared his thoughts about Adam Cole's AEW debut at during the All Out pay-per-view last month.

Fish and Cole have a lot of history together, as they collectively dominated WWE NXT during their impressive run with the Undisputed Era. The group, which also featured Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong, remains one of the most memorable aspects of the brand's black-and-gold era.

While speaking on Chris Van Vliet's podcast, Fish revealed that he watched Cole's entire debut segment a day after the event. He called it "incredible" and heaped praise on AEW by stating that they're hitting home runs with the arrivals of stars like Cole.

The former Undisputed Era member added that he was happy to see a smile on Cole's face because he knew that The Panama City Playboy always wanted to work with his friends in AEW.

"I was away, so I caught it a day later," said Fish. "But, I did see it for sure. It was incredible, they're hitting home runs there, you know, and it came at a time with [CM] Punk and Bryan [Danielson] there."

"Yeah, when you're making contact with almost every pitch, it's just it's a good time for them right now," Fish continued. "To see the smile on Adam's face, knowing him the way I do, knowing that it was real and genuine, and I was happy for him."

AEW has set the wrestling world ablaze ever since it delivered the incredible debuts of Bryan, Cole, and Punk. The company also signed Fish, who worked alongside Cole as part of The Undisputed Era faction in NXT.

It's possible, if not likely, that the former stablemates will cross paths in AEW. Seeing the two stars in the same ring again would surely be nostalgic for AEW fans who have been hoping to see Cole interact with his former NXT allies again.

What's next for Adam Cole in AEW?

Adam Cole's AEW career is off to a remarkable start, as he has already defeated Frankie Kazarian and Jungle Boy in singles matches. The Panama City Playboy picked up another win when he teamed up with The Elite on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

With the Full Gear pay-per-view right around the corner, fans can expect to see The Panama City Playboy compete in an exciting match. Plenty of compelling opponents are available for him, so fans will just have to wait and see what happens next.

