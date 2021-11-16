"We can make money with that" - WWE legend wants Cody Rhodes to undergo a major character transformation in AEW

Booker T recently shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes getting booed by AEW fans. He said that the company could benefit from turning the former TNT Champion heel.

Despite starting his AEW career as one of the company's hottest babyfaces, Cody's character seems to have lost connection with fans. The former WWE star has recently been receiving negative reactions, which were most visible during his rivalry with Malakai Black.

Many think AEW should have Cody Rhodes embrace his dark side. Booker T also shares similar sentiments. Speaking on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that AEW should capitalize on crowd booing Cody Rhodes relentlessly in recent months:

"I feel when you have something like that, if they don't like him, they do want him to go away, I think there's a place for that. I mean I could use that, we can make money with that. It would be different if Cody came out, and they (fans) said nothing. We have a saying in the business, they either got to yay the hell out of you or boo the hell out of you, it can't be in between. So if Cody is getting a hell of a yay when he comes out, I could buy that. If the crowd hates the hell out of him, we could use that," said Booker T.

He added that there's "money" to be made if Rhodes turns heel in AEW. Booker T also explained that as long as fans are reacting to Cody Rhodes, be it booing or cheering, AEW should make full use of the situation at hand.

Malakai Black recently broke character to praise his AEW rival Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black were engaged in a heated feud over the last few months, during which Black was cheered over his opponent despite being the heel in the story.

However, setting aside their on-screen dynamic, the two former WWE stars shared a positive equation backstage. In a recent chat, the Dutchman stated that he had a "tremendous" amount of respect for the former TNT Champion:

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for Cody. It wasn’t about pinfalls for me, it was about how far I could push Cody. The guy who would have usually reached the ropes was stomping me in the face," said Malakai Black.

Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black were involved in a tag team match at AEW Full Gear 2021. The American Nightmare teamed up with PAC to defeat the latter and Andrade El Idolo in a fun back-and-forth contest.

