"It’s a balancing act" - Booker T lavishes praise on two popular AEW stars

Booker T has high words of praise for MJF and Darby Allin, and he recently applauded AEW's higher-ups for utilizing them according to their potential.

MJF and Allin have been hailed as two of the company's top four pillars, which many believe will carry Tony Khan's promotion on their backs in the years to come. Both men were entangled in a heated feud not too long ago, which saw them compete in a singles match for the first time in AEW. Though Mr. Friedman won the bout, the two stars received equal critical acclaim for their breathtaking performances.

While speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T called it a 'balancing' act in reference to AEW's intent towards building rising stars. He further appreciated MJF for putting in the hard work to become a popular commodity at such a young age:

"It’s a balancing act and you got a guy like MJF who’s definitely pulling his weight as a young guy. Like you said, under 25. There’s not very many young guys under 25 that’s gonna be in that position," said Booker T.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer also talked about Darby Allin getting the spotlight in AEW, despite not being a prototypical star, notably compared to other fellow wrestlers. Booker T believes that the 28-year-old's undeniable talent has triumphed over all the barricades:

“Guys like Darby Allin who definitely has been a bright light in that company being one of the guys that you wouldn’t think ever would be working in that position just because he’s not the prototypical guy. Sometimes talent, man, trumps everything. Really, hard work it trumps even more. So, when you watch guys like that go out there and do their thing, yeah they definitely are doing a hell of a job. Give em’ props.” (H/T- SEScoops)

AEW star Darby Allin vows to face MJF again down the line

After coming up short against MJF at AEW Full Gear, Darby Allin appears to have unfinished business with his arch-rival. Although he already said the same during a backstage segment last week, he wants a unique stipulation when both men collide in the future.

Allin recently stated that he would love to face MJF in a Lights Out match:

"A lights-out match. I would love to get in there because I played his game. I was beating him in his game, but it's kind of hard to cheat in a lights-out match.”

Given how captivating their first encounter turned out, AEW wouldn't mind booking chapter two between Allin and MJF down the road.

What do you make of Booker T's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

