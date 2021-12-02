"Why beat him?" - Booker T slams CM Punk for defeating popular AEW star

Booker T recently expressed frustration over CM Punk defeating Darby Allin at AEW All Out 2021.

The Straight Edge Superstar chose the 28-year old wrestler as his first opponent in AEW after making a monumental return to pro wrestling. From the beginning, Punk bluntly stated that he wanted to test himself against rising stars, and Allin was the first of many homegrown talents that The Second City Saint has faced thus far.

On a positive note, the former TNT Champion got the much-needed spotlight against a megastar like CM Punk at All Out. However, few believe that the former WWE Champion should have put Allin over in their match.

While speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T wondered why CM Punk defeated Darby Allin, knowing that the latter is touted as one of the company's top four pillars:

"The first person he [CM Punk] called out was Darby Allin, and [he] beat him. Why? Tell me why did you beat Darby Allin. When Darby Allin is considered, you know, one of those guys, pillars of their company. Why beat him? I'm just trying to figure it out. And if that same thing would have happened, vice versa, it will be talked about from a negative perspective."

The WWE Hall of Famer believes the outcome of that match didn't favor either of the AEW stars, especially Darby Allin, who could have been elevated through that feud:

"So I'm just, you know, don't be so hypocritical when you see stuff like that happen. Because me personally, I do not think Darby Allin should have gotten beat because it was no reason for Darby to get beat. He [Punk] could have beat all of these guys that he's beaten after Darby Allin, and we would have still have the same thing that we have right now. What has Darby Allin done since CM Punk?" Booker T said.

CM Punk is on a collision course with MJF on AEW Dynamite

CM Punk's saga of facing AEW's rising stars continues as he is currently embroiled in a rivalry with MJF. Last week, both men exchanged a heated war of words that sparked massive headlines for the company.

With The Straight Edge Superstar steadily building up his winning streak, which stands at 8-0 as of now, one may wonder if MJF will be the one to hand Punk his first singles loss in AEW. It will be interesting to see how their storyline unfolds before the two stars eventually collide for the first time.

