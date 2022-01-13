"That's just my opinion" - WWE Hall of Famer gets honest about AEW star Jade Cargill's comparisons with Goldberg 

Booker T recently shared his views on AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill's recent comparisons with the legendary Goldberg.

Since her in-ring debut in March 2021, Cargill has been undefeated, accumulating an impressive number of victories to her name.

This prompted AEW President Tony Khan to compare her winning streak to WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg's iconic streak of 173 wins in WCW in the late 90s.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “Jade Cargill’s probably the most dominant run in my opinion of any wrestler in North America has been on, on television since Bill Goldberg 25 years ago”



- Tony Khan

(via z100) “Jade Cargill’s probably the most dominant run in my opinion of any wrestler in North America has been on, on television since Bill Goldberg 25 years ago”- Tony Khan (via z100) https://t.co/KDMcHCwdMy

Expectedly, this comparison got Twitterati talking, with many fans sharing their views. Former WCW Champion Booker T also discussed the topic on the latest edition of his podcast, Hall of Fame.

Though he feels that Jade Cargill's comparisons with Goldberg might not be completely accurate, the Hall of Famer didn't outright dismiss them.

Booker T stated that, like Goldberg in his early years, Cargill is still green and new to the business but looks mighty impressive under the spotlight.

"For her (Jade Cargill) to be compared to Goldberg, I wouldn't say it's 100% spot on, but I wouldn't say it's so far-fetched that we shouldn't even be talking about it. Like both were green, both were new to the business, both literally look so impressive that you can't do anything other than let them go out there and beat the hell out of somebody. That's just my opinion." said Booker T

Booker T praised AEW for perfectly building Jade Cargill

The WWE Hall of Famer added that Tony Khan's promotion is doing the right thing by investing in Cargill as she's someone who can create "chaos" whenever she steps inside the ring.

In conclusion, Booker T stated that AEW could build Jade Cargill to a level where she comes across as unbeatable and invincible.

"You want somebody to go out there and just literally bring chaos because you're trying to build something here, and I think Cargill is to build something with where people go, "I don't think she's ever going to lose a championship." said Booker T

Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill Hey girl. I’m so proud of you. You’ve been baptized by fire thrown out without a life raft and chose to swim and kick. You’re to shore but this isn’t time to rest. The journey has only JUST begun. Hey girl. I’m so proud of you. You’ve been baptized by fire thrown out without a life raft and chose to swim and kick. You’re to shore but this isn’t time to rest. The journey has only JUST begun. 😈 https://t.co/JuZ1SVjN2y

With Tony Khan and co. fully behind Jade Cargill, it's safe to assume that the AEW TBS Champion will continue her winning ways for months to come. However, it remains to be seen if she surpasses Goldberg's legendary winning streak.

