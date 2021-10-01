"It might be the best thing that could happen to him" – Booker T thinks former champion should turn heel in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently stated that Cody Rhodes should turn heel, given how negatively the crowd reacted to him at the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

At last week's show, Cody Rhodes squared off against Malakai Black. Despite the former TNT Champion being the babyface, he was booed by fans in New York. Meanwhile, Black was widely cheered and his win drew a deafening response from the crowd.

Many think, considering how things went down at the show, it's the right time for Cody to turn heel in AEW. Speaking on the latest edition of his podcast, Hall of Fame, Booker T also voiced similar sentiments. He said he's not sure if Cody has go-away heat in AEW or fans don't like his character.

The WWE Hall of Famer added that turning heel might prove to be the best thing that could happen to Cody Rhodes. Booker T thinks AEW needs to go in this direction and see how things pan out for the former TNT Champion.

"I haven’t been watching every show or anything like that. But there again, it could be the best reaction in the world if he’s going to be that heel that people are going to love to hate. There again, I don’t know if that’s what it was. I don’t know if it was go-away heat like, now you’re Hollywood. You’re like the pot calling the kettle black. One of those type of deals. I don’t know. We’ll see in the end as far as how this thing plays out. Hey bro, it might be the best thing that could happen to him. Sometimes you slip on a banana peel, and it could be the best banana you ever had in your life. I’m serious man. So, you just go with it sometimes. We’ll see how this thing plays out,” said Booker T. (Ewrestlingnews)

AEW teased dissension between Cody Rhodes and Arn Anderson on this week's Dynamite

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Rhodes' coach and personal advisor Arn Anderson confronted and slammed him for being a "loser." Furthermore, the veteran performer refused to coach Cody any longer and walked away with Lee Johnson, leaving the former TNT Champion alone in the ring.

Going by the segment, it looks like AEW has successfully laid down the seeds for Cody Rhodes' heel turn. It'll be interesting to see how this story progresses, as it's clear most AEW fans don't wish to see him as a babyface anymore.

Do you also think AEW should listen to fans and book Cody Rhodes as a heel going forward in the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

