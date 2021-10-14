Photo: Braun Strowman spotted with AEW star 

Braun Strowman was recently spotted with AEW star Brian Cage at the Mr. Olympia Expo fitness event held in Orlando.

Taking to Instagram, The Machine posted an image of himself standing alongside The Monster Among Men. Cage also wrote an intriguing caption explaining that he was off last night because AEW Dynamite is taking place on Saturday this weekend instead of Wednesday:

"No dynamite last night, but we have this right here...........#monstervsMachine #swolverine #redcon1 #olympia #impactwrestling #allelitewrestling #aew #controlyournarrative," Brian Cage wrote.

To be clear, Braun Strowman catching up with the AEW star isn't a tease regarding his possible arrival at Tony Khan's promotion.

The recently concluded fitness event welcomes all fans and participants to attend and watch a glimpse of their heroes. Some even partake in showcasing their bodybuilding strengths and aim to become Mr. Olympia.

Cage and Strowman happened to be there coincidentally, given that it's a global competition. Both men may have participated as well, considering their wrestling backgrounds. Regardless, fans have gone into a frenzy after seeing both wrestlers together, with few expressing their desire to see this monstrous clash.

The Monster Among Men was shockingly released by WWE on June 2, 2021, owing to budget cuts. Strowman has already completed the protocol for the 90-day non-compete clause and is now possibly the biggest free agent in pro-wrestling.

Braun Strowman could be IMPACT Wrestling bound

Braun Strowman's next wrestling destination has become one of the hottest topics in pro-wrestling today. If the rumors are true, the former WWE Superstar might soon enter the IMPACT Wrestling zone.

"According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, IMPACT Wrestling is "heavily interested" in signing Strowman to their roster. Ross Sapp also notes that there's been a push backstage in IMPACT for the past month to bring him in."

Dave Meltzer also reported that Strowman is in talks with IMPACT Wrestling and the former Wyatt Family member might debut at the upcoming Bound For Glory pay-per-view next month. Not too long ago, Mark Henry revealed that AEW was interested in signing the monster and that there was an interest from both sides.

However, nothing materialized, which suggests that the former WWE Superstar might be on his way to IMPACT Wrestling after all.

What are your thoughts on Braun Strowman's next possible destination? Sound off in the comments section below.

