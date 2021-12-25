Photo: AEW star Brian Cage spotted with former WWE Superstar

AEW's Brian Cage was recently spotted with former IMPACT Wrestling star T.J. Perkins at the latter's house.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, TJP posted a group photo of himself standing alongside his wife, Aria Blake, and their son, James Theodore Perkins. The couple were joined by Brian Cage, his wife Melissa Santos, and their daughter Skylar Faith Button.

Not just that, but even current IMPACT Wrestling star Chris Bey was also spotted with both families who seemingly had a get-together celebrating the Christmas festival.

In the caption, TJP wished 'Merry Christmas' on behalf of everyone present at his house:

"Wrestle fambly at my house…Merry Christmas Eve everyonepeople!!"

It's worth noting that TJP and his wife Aria Blake welcomed their first child earlier this year, on August 26. The couple is celebrating James Theodore Perkins's first Christmas Eve.

While Chris Bey is already performing under the IMPACT Wrestling umbrella, T.J. Perkins and AEW star Brian Cage ended their stint with the Nashville-based promotion in 2021 and early 2020, respectively. Not too long ago, TJP and Bey were entangled in a heated rivalry over the X-Division Championship.

Meanwhile, Cage has yielded massive success during his short stint with IMPACT Wrestling, holding the world championship for 180 days.

Despite being in different promotions now, all three men clearly share a good relationship.

Brian Cage has been absent from AEW television lately

Brian Cage hasn't wrestled on AEW programming since The Machine failed to capture the FTW Championship from Ricky Starks on an episode of Rampage. His absence caused a massive stir on social media, with fans fuming with rage over The Machine's underutilized status.

Some were even concerned about his status with Tony Khan's promotion. But Fightful Select quashed those reports by stating that Cage is still with the company. Though he may not be competing in AEW lately, Cage has wrestled a handful of matches on the Jericho Cruise.

He competed against stars like Serpentico, Isiah Kassidy, and Angelico and won those bouts. However, he lost in a tag team match when he teamed up with Christopher Daniels to face Angelico and Isiah Kassidy.

With 2022 fast approaching, it will be interesting to see if AEW has big plans for The Machine.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you want to see Brian Cage appear more often in AEW next year? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE veteran had extremely high praise for AEW legend Billy Gunn. Catch it here. Don't miss out.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Brian Cage challenge Hangman Page next year? Yes No 3 votes so far