"He’s your problem now"- Former WWE Tag Team Champion reveals what AEW star MJF's dad said to him 

Before he became the most hated heel in AEW, MJF had to go through the rigors of wrestling school. Former WWE tag team champion Brian Myers, formerly known as Curt Hawkins, recalled a story from when MJF first joined his Create A Pro wrestling school.

MJF has belittled everyone under the sun, including his parents. His parents are not afraid to clap back, and this anecdote from Brian Myers is proof of that.

According to the IMPACT Wrestling star, MJF's dad dropped him off at the wrestling school and told Brian that the Salt of the Earth was his problem thereon.

“He’s a year one guy. His story is not really that out there,” Myers said. “But he was supposed to play college football and I think he did a couple of days of the training camp and got in his car in the middle of the night and just blew it off and told his parents he wanted to be a wrestler, that was his real dream. My version of the story is that his dad kind of just walked him into the school and was like, ‘he’s your problem now, he’s just f**cked off college and I’m kind of pissed.’ But that being said, he always worked his ass off, always a natural athlete,” he admitted. “I’ll never forget the first time we did promo class, he went after a real low-hanging fruit, like a fellow class member. And just absolutely slayed him the first time I ever saw him do a promo and I was like, there’s something to this guy.” (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Is MJF the best talker in AEW?

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I can’t lie to you. The best promo guy right now in the whole damn world is MJF.



He’s good. He’s so good. He’s so believable.”



- Booker T “I can’t lie to you. The best promo guy right now in the whole damn world is MJF. He’s good. He’s so good. He’s so believable.”- Booker T https://t.co/5ojbEfEq5W

AEW has a wide pool of talented people on the mic. The likes of Eddie Kingston, Don Callis, CM Punk, Taz, Chris Jericho and MJF are some of the best talkers in the business right now.

MJF has a reasonable claim to call himself the best in AEW. During his verbal altercation with CM Punk on AEW Dynamite, he proved that he has it in him to go toe to toe with one of the greatest the business has ever seen.

During his feuds with Brian Pillman Jr. and Darby Allin, MJF wasn't afraid to dig deep into their pasts and he eventually came out on top, both on the mic and in the ring.

It's a subjective opinion and there is never going to be one right answer. Do you think MJF is the best promo in AEW? Let us know in the comments.

