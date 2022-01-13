Britt Baker aligns with Adam Cole on this week's AEW Dynamite

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker and Adam Cole are among the most well-known couples in the wrestling business. If the events of this week's Dynamite are anything to go by, AEW seems to have capitalized on their off-screen relationship into an alliance on television.

The Wednesday night show kickstarted with Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish making their way to the ring to address the fans. The Panama City Playboy spoke about reuniting with his former WWE stablemates in All Elite Wrestling and predicted that a new era had started in the promotion.

This prompted The Young Bucks to interrupt them on Dynamite, saying that All Elite Wrestling is their company and their new year resolution is to win the Tag Team Championships. Interestingly, reDRagon (KOR and Fish) also revealed that they have the same resolution for 2022 as the Bucks.

Before tensions between The Young Bucks and reDRagon could escalate, Best Friends came out, and a brawl broke out between the two sides. The action spilled to the outside with only Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy in the ring.

Just when the former attacked the latter with a low blow, Kris Statlander stepped up to Cole, trying to stop him from inflicting damage on Cassidy. This is where things got interesting as Britt Baker rushed into the ring.

The AEW Women's Champion attacked Kris Statlander

Coming out to a massive pop from the fans, The Doctor quickly took down Statlander with a Curb Stomp. She then assisted her boyfriend, Cole, to execute a Superkick on Orange Cassidy and follow it up with a Boom. The couple then shared a kiss as The Young Bucks and reDRagon remained on their side.

It remains to be seen if Baker and Cole will be featured together on AEW's programming in the future or was it only a one-off.

The segment has also set up a dream tag team clash between The Young Bucks going to war against Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish sometime in 2022.

What do you make of Britt Baker and Adam Cole's alliance? Sound off in the comments section below.

