Britt Baker sends an interesting message ahead of former WWE star's match on AEW Dynamite 

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker recently commented on the upcoming match between Ruby Soho and Kris Statlander on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

On this week's show, the former WWE star and Statlander would square off in the semifinals of the AEW TBS Championship Tournament.

The Doctor, who has successfully defended her AEW Women's Championship against both women, sent a message ahead of the crucial match.

Baker tweeted that she can't decide who among Soho and Statlander should lose the bout. Here's The Doctor's tweet:

"I can’t decide who I want to lose more," tweeted Britt Baker.

Britt Baker first retained her title against Kris Statlander in a grueling back-and-forth encounter at AEW All Out 2021. At the same pay-per-view, Ruby Soho made her debut and won the Casino Battle Royal match, earning a shot at the AEW Women's Championship in the process.

Despite Soho putting up a valiant effort at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Baker eventually came on top. That said, the former leader of The Riott Squad is the favorite to win the match on Dynamite and possibly even become the first AEW TBS Champion.

Britt Baker will soon defend her AEW Women's Championship against Riho

On last week's AEW Rampage, Baker was visibly left stunned after Riho handed her a shocking loss. The Japanese star also earned a shot at the AEW Women's Championship with her surprising win.

It's worth noting that last week's match was the second time Riho and Baker met in singles action. On both occasions, the inaugural AEW Women's Champion came up victorious.

As such, it's safe to say Riho would have the upper hand over The Doctor whenever their title match goes down in AEW.

Do you think Riho could defeat Britt Baer and become the first-ever two-time AEW Women's Champion in Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Alan John