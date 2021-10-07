"I had a tryout with WWE and in my tryout was Bianca Belair" - Top AEW star discusses details of WWE tryout

AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker was recently a guest on an episode of the Throwing Down Podcast along with Miesha Tate and Renee Paquette.

Baker discussed her tryout with WWE, revealing that Bianca Belair and Lacey Evans were there along with her.

The AEW Women's Champion revealed that she thought that she would be getting signed at one point:

"Originally, there was no AEW so everybody wanted to go to WWE,” Baker said. “That was the dream. And I had a tryout with WWE, and in my tryout was Bianca [Belair], Lacey [Evans], and I’m trying to think of the others, but there was a small group of us that had been picked to go do this secondary physical where it was like, ‘Oh man, we’re all getting signed! This is the crew.’"

However, Canyon Ceman pulled her aside and told her that he didn't want her to leave dental school:

"And then Canyon [Ceman] pulled me aside and said, ‘You know, as a father, I have a hard time pulling you from your academic career. You’re going to be a dentist so I want you to finish that and then email.’ And this was like year one of dental school, so I knew I still had four years to go. That like – my heart sunk because I was young, and dumb, and ready to leave dental school in a heartbeat for WWE." revealed Baker. H/T: WrestlingINC

Britt Baker ended up signing with AEW when the promotion started in 2019.

Britt Baker defended the AEW Women's Championship at Grand Slam

Britt Baker main evented AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, defending the Women's Championship against Ruby Soho. The Runaway had earned the title shot at All Out after winning the Casino Battle Royale on her debut.

The match didn't disappoint, as Baker left with her title after forcing Soho to tap out to the Lockjaw. The former WWE Superstar was initially distracted by Rebel and then hit with a stun gun against the top rope by Jamie Hayter.

