"This wasn’t even about you" – Britt Baker and top female AEW star trade barbs on Twitter

AEW women's champion Britt Baker has several targets on her back. The biggest threat to her title is Jade Cargill, who fired shots at her on Twitter.

The real-life dentist, responding to Mick Foley's appreciative tweet about Thunder Rosa, tweeted a video of Cargill repeatedly striking Rosa during a recent episode of AEW Rampage.

Soon, the number one ranked woman in AEW called out Baker for being Tony Khan's slave and reminded her that Rosa defeated her on AEW Dynamite.

The chair shots from Jade Cargill seemed weak and Baker didn't let that go unnoticed.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. @RealBrittBaker Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill Britt don’t you and your slaves have to be up TKs ass or something? Don’t bring me in this. Also, she beat you if I’m not mistaken 😴 twitter.com/realbrittbaker… Britt don’t you and your slaves have to be up TKs ass or something? Don’t bring me in this. Also, she beat you if I’m not mistaken 😴 twitter.com/realbrittbaker… This wasn’t even about you but since you entered the chat, let me show you how to swing a damn chair next time. twitter.com/jade_cargill/s… This wasn’t even about you but since you entered the chat, let me show you how to swing a damn chair next time. twitter.com/jade_cargill/s…

Considering Cargill is technically next in line for a shot at Baker's AEW Women's Championship, we can expect a lot more fireworks from both in the coming days. Both women getting physical on AEW programming would be quite intriguing.

Britt Baker has been the AEW Women's Champion since Double or Nothing

Britt Baker defeated Hikaru Shida to end the Japanese star's record-setting reign at Double or Nothing. Since then, the Pittsburgh native has vanquished every opponent that has tried to dethrone her.

Baker's catalog of opponents is pretty strong, as she has already defeated the likes of Nyla Rose, Kris Statlander, Red Velvet, and Ruby Soho. She looks set to hold on to the title for a good amount of time.

Jade Cargill is the number one ranked woman right now. The women's title match at Full Gear will probably see Britt Baker take on the undefeated Jade Cargill. Being a first-time matchup, fans will look forward to it.

