AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker names her Match of the Year for 2021

AEW women's champion Britt Baker has had a very strong 2021 and it was no surprise to see her name her match against Thunder Rosa as the Match of the Year, not just in AEW but all of professional wrestling.

Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa became the first women to main event an episode of AEW Dynamite when they squared off in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match.

Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN Thinking about the year that was in the coming days. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa helped take women's wrestling to another level with their #AEW lights out match. A case where both really got over as a result of the show they put on. Can't wait for the rematch.

After a violent and bloody affair that featured weapons aplenty, La Mera Mera came out on top but both women were the real winners, as matches like this don't happen in North American women's wrestling.

Speaking to Busted Open Radio, Britt Baker reflected on the match.

“I’m hella’ biased but of course, I believe that. And it’s not because it was just a great match or it had cool stuff, or even the fact that it had the hardcore elements to it. But it just built such a strong foundation for the women’s division,” Britt Baker claimed. “It added legitimacy to the women’s division that was just so under fire. To say not only it was the best match of our women’s division or women’s of wrestling. But all of wrestling, that’s pretty freaking cool." (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Who can dethrone Britt Baker for the AEW Women's Championship?

Thunder Rosa vs Britt Baker is still amazing as I remembered it to be. For someone who supposedly "isn't that good", Britt surely is involved in the best AEW women's match and one of the best Dynamite matches in general

Britt Baker won the AEW Women's World Championship back in May at Double or Nothing when she defeated the then champion Hikaru Shida. Since then, she's been the unanimous face of the company's women's division.

The Good Doctor's catalog of opponents since winning the title has included almost all the top women in AEW, starting with former women's champion Nyla Rose to the likes of Tay Conti and Ruby Soho. Britt Baker will face Riho at the Battle of Belts, but it's unlikely that the first ever AEW women's champion will become a two-time champion. Look for Baker to retain the belt in that one.

Britt Baker is yet to face Jade Cargill or Thunder Rosa for the title, and it's the former who might be the current favorite to become the next champion.

The Mexican star is 1-1 against Britt and is one of the most popular women in the roster. The story is already there while Thunder Rosa is one of the top ranked women.

Come Revolution 2022, we might be looking at a new AEW women's champion.

