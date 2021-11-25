Britt Baker sends an interesting message to CM Punk after being referenced on AEW Dynamite 

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker recently reacted after being referenced during CM Punk and MJF's show-opening verbal duel on Dynamite.

The Straight Edge Superstar and The Salt of the Earth engaged in a memorable segment in front of the former's hometown crowd of Chicago. Several WWE Superstars like John Cena, Triple H, Miz were indirectly and directly referenced in the promo battle. At one point in the segment, CM Punk also namedropped AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker.

The former WWE Champion stated that The Doctor has already replaced MJF as one of the four pillars of AEW.

For those unaware, MJF had called himself, Darby Allin, TNT Champion Sammy Guevara and Jungle Boy as the "four pillars" of AEW since they are the company's homegrown stars.

Moments later, Baker took to Twitter to thank CM Punk. She even seemingly mocked MJF by mentioning "four pillars" in her tweet. In closing, the AEW Women's Champion demanded her picture be put on AEW's official shirt featuring MJF, Allin, Guevara, and Jungle Boy as the pillars. Check out Britt Baker's tweet:

"Thanks @CMPunk. #4pillars. Now put me on the shirt. @ShopAEW #AEWDynamite," tweeted Britt Baker.

CM Punk was in action on AEW Dynamite

Immediately following his heated promo war with MJF, CM Punk competed against The Factory leader QT Marshall on AEW Dynamite. As expected, the Chicago crowd was firmly in support of The Straight Edge Superstar, with hardly anyone in the arena cheering or rooting for Marshall.

That said, the veteran performer still brought his best, pushing CM Punk to the limit in a fun back-and-forth battle. The former WWE Champion ended things after executing the Go To Sleep on QT Marshall. The win marked Punk's seventh consecutive win in All Elite Wrestling.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Do you think AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker deserves to be referred to as one of the promotion's pillars? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star is open to the idea of wrestling in AEW. Click here for more.

Edited by Alan John