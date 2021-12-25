"I took their BAY BAY" - Britt Baker trolls WWE for deleting her appearance from NXT TakeOver 

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker has shared a hilarious message after WWE edited out her accidental cameo from NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019.

Baker's boyfriend Adam Cole was one of the participants in the titular WarGames match at the aforementioned event. The bout ended with him taking a sickening bump from the top of the steel structure, upon which the camera showed a concerned AEW Women's Champion sitting in the crowd.

A fan recently took to Instagram to share that she had rewatched the WarGames match but noticed that Britt Baker's cameo had been edited out. In response, the latter took to her Instagram stories to joke that since WWE NXT deleted her cameo, she took away Adam Cole from the company in retaliation.

For those who don't know, Cole left WWE after four years with the company. He promptly joined AEW, debuting at their All Out pay-per-view in September.

Back in 2019, Baker's accidental appearance at TakeOver was more shocking since it came while she was a noted employee of AEW. Interestingly, she had wrestled a match for WWE, losing a squash bout to former WWE star Nia Jax on RAW.

Britt Baker will defend her AEW Women's Championship against Riho

Despite her appearance being deleted from the rival company, Britt Baker is currently thriving as AEW Women's Champion. She has regular appearances and matches on the promotions weekly shows.

The Doctor will face one of her toughest challenges for the AEW Women's Championship at the Battle of the Belts special on January 8th, 2022. Riho will challenge Britt Baker at the show, hoping to become the first-ever two-time AEW Women's Champion.

The champion might be at a disadvantage, having lost both of her matches against Riho. That said, given how much momentum she has on her side, it seems unlikely that Britt Baker will drop her title anytime soon.

