Top AEW star expresses unhappiness over Tony Khan's latest tweet 

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker recently expressed her disdain over a tweet posted by Tony Khan while this week's Rampage was in progress.

On this week's show, Baker was in action against Riho. To the utter shock of fans, the AEW Women's Champion lost after being rolled up by her opponent. As expected, The Doctor was visibly distraught after her loss.

Moments later, Tony Khan tweeted, writing that Riho continued her months-long winning streak on this week's Rampage and earned a shot at Baker's title. Furthermore, he also pointed out the Japanese star still hasn't lost a singles match to Britt Baker. Check out Khan's tweet below.

"We have a #BlackFridayDeal TONIGHT on #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama ! @riho_gtmv has continued her winning streak and earned a chance to regain her @AEW Women’s World Championship vs. Dr. @RealBrittBaker! Riho has still won every match she’s ever had against Britt in her #AEW career," tweeted Tony Khan.

This elicited a heated response from the AEW Women's Champion, who lashed out at Khan by asking him not to mention her in his tweet. You can check Britt Baker's expletive-laden tweet here.

"Don’t tag me in this sh**, TK," tweeted Britt Baker

Britt Baker and Riho could square off at AEW Battle of the Belts

Being the inaugural AEW Women's Champion, Riho's credentials are well-known by fans. During her 133-day reign, Riho defended her title against several opponents, one among them being Britt Baker.

The two clashed on the October 16th, 2019, edition of Dynamite, where despite putting up a brave effort, Baker fell short. Going by the quality of their first two encounters, it's safe to say their upcoming third match has all the potential to be their best yet.

With AEW Battle of the Belts just around the corner, scheduled for January 8th, there's a possibility Baker and Riho could battle it out at the special event.

Do you think Riho could stun the fans and defeat Britt Baker to win her second AEW Women's Championship? Sound off in the comments section.

