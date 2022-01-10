AEW star Britt Baker comments on recent WWE releases, which former superstar she wants to face

AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker has given her opinion on the recent WWE releases. She further went on to say that she would love to wrestle former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo one day.

In another round of releases, WWE released a number of NXT staff members. Big names like Road Dogg, Samoa Joe and William Regal were let go as WWE continued its trend of cutting down its roster. Deonna Purrazzo was one of the released stars back in April 2020. Since then, the Virtuosa has gone on to become one of the best female wrestlers in the industry.

Speaking on the In The Kliq podcast, Britt Baker stated that WWE's release of so many stars has led to there being no need for "Forbidden Doors" as so many free agents are available.

“I mean, obviously one of my best friends and who I think one of the best female wrestlers out there today is Deonna Purrazzo. She wrestles for IMPACT. So I would love to definitely lock up with her one day,” Britt Baker said. “Not to kind of turn the tides here but unfortunately, WWE has been releasing so many talents that right now you don't even have to cross any 'Forbidden Doors.' There are just so many amazingly talented free agents right now, period. There's so many that I would love to wrestle I've never wrestled before.” (h/t: Fightful)

Britt Baker defeated Riho at AEW Battle of the Belts

#AEWBOTB Britt Baker and Riho, 2 of AEW’s original ladies, both killed it. That was a very worthy main-event for the first TNT special. Britt Baker and Riho, 2 of AEW’s original ladies, both killed it. That was a very worthy main-event for the first TNT special. #AEWBOTB https://t.co/RF65aPfv0C

Britt Baker, despite her strong run in AEW, had never defeated Riho in singles competition before. The Japanese star defeated the current champion to earn a title shot at AEW's TNT special episode Battle of the Belts.

The two squared off on Saturday in the main event as the AEW Women's World Champion finally managed to defeat Riho by locking in Lockjaw for a stunning submission victory.

Following her win, Britt Baker has now defeated Nyla Rose, Kris Statlander, Tay Conti and Ruby Soho to retain the AEW Women's World Championship.

