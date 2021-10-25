Christian Cage accomplishes incredible unique feat in 2021

Christian Cage has truly outworked everyone thus far in 2021.

It's tough to achieve new accomplishments in the world of professional wrestling in this day and age, as pretty much everything has already been done. But leave it to Christian Cage to achieve a feat that will likely never be duplicated, main evening three pay-per-views for three different wrestling companies all in the same year.

After being away from the wrestling industry for seven years, Christian Cage returned to WWE in January and entered the Royal Rumble in the show's main event, lasting down to the final four participants in the process.

Then in September, Christian Cage main evented All Out against Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship.

Finally, Christian main evented the Bound for Glory pay-per-view this weekend, defending the IMPACT World Championship against Josh Alexander in an incredible matchup.

Christian Cage defied expectations in 2021

The odds of another wrestler being able to main event a WWE, AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view in the same year ever again seems like an impossible task. This could be an accomplishment that Christian Cage will hold for himself for the rest of his career.

Going into 2021, many fans believed Christian Cage had wrestled in his last match and that we would never see him actively competing again inside the squared circle.

Not only did Christian Cage return in 2021, but he also defied all expectations by making history in a way that no wrestling fan should ever be able to forget.

How great of a year has Christian Cage had? What would you like to see him do next in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

