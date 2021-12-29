"I'll put my sights on that for 2022"- WWE Legend says he's coming after Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship

Christian Cage came very close to capturing the AEW World Championshp at All Out in September. This won't be the last time we will see Captain Charisma pursue the world title as he made his intentions clear for Hangman Adam Page's possession.

Christian and Kenny Omega were involved in a feud for the AEW World Championship and the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship in August and September. While the Cleaner lost the latter at the debut episode of AEW Rampage, he retained the former in the main event of All Out.

Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri for ET Canada, Christian Cage said this wasn't the last time he was pursuing the world title. He stated that his goal for 2022 was to win the top prize in All Elite Wrestling.

"My goal is always to be the best. I feel like my comeback has been everything I'd hoped it would have been. Getting some big opportunities. I obviously won a world championship already this year with the IMPACT world title, but I came to AEW with that goal in mind to hold the AEW Championship as well. I'll put my sights on that for 2022 and I'll keep myself in good physical condition and get ready to keep putting on some great matches," Christian Cage said.

Hangman Page will face Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship

Hangman Adam Page and Bryan Danielson went to war at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming. Despite 60 minutes of intense action, no winner could be decided and the match ended in a time limit draw.

The two will go at it again in the first AEW Dynamite on TBS Network. This will be the Millennial Cowboy's second championship defense. Will he be able to slay the American Dragon this time or will the former WWE champion prevail? It's unlikely we'll get another draw so this match promises to be a must watch.

