"More than anything I wanted to work for him"- Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion credits Tony Khan for joining AEW

Many have credited Tony Khan as a major reason for them joining AEW. Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Christian Cage was the latest to speak positively about the AEW President.

Captain Charisma joined the promotion at Revolution 2021, having been hyped as a Hall Of Fame worthy signing.

Since coming to AEW, Christian has won the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship on the debut of Rampage. He also main evented All Out 2021 in September against Kenny Omega.

In an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for ET Canada, Christian spoke at length about AEW and Tony Khan.

"It's a gift. It really is. To get my career back, to be able to take it back after losing it for seven years is pretty special. And you know, for me at this stage, I just wanted the right platform where I could finish my career the way that I wanted to. I wanted to do it on the biggest stages. The place that would give me the best opportunities -- and along with that, being able to help out the generation coming up behind me."

"AEW is the perfect fit for me in that respect. Having one conversation with Tony [Khan] about it, I wasn't even halfway through the conversation with him and I was like, 'this is the place for me.' It was based solely on him. Obviously, he had assembled a great roster of talent, but more than anything I wanted to work for him. I wanted to be a part of AEW and help it grow," said Christian.

Christian Cage believes he's the most excited he's ever been in AEW

Alex McCarthy @AlexM_talkSPORT The more I think about it, Christian's final run being in AEW over WWE is probably for the best. Could argue WWE never saw him the way many of us did.



Christian Cage has had a long and eventful career. Him and Edge are certified tag team legends, while his feud against Randy Orton was one of the highlights of WWE in 2011.

The former IMPACT Wrestling Champion said that his current run in AEW has been the most exciting part of his career.

"It's amazing that not even a full year, even from where I started to where right now, with Byan Danielson showing up and CM Punk showing up and just game-changing stuff. It's a destination where performers want to be in AEW, they want to be a part of this and they see what we're doing on a weekly basis. For me, this is the most fun, and this is the most excited I've been in my long career."

Currently aligned with Jurassic Express, Christian Cage has been a great mentor for Jungle Boy.

He put over the young star at Double or Nothing, and the trio of Christian, JB and Luchasaurus had a five-star match at Full Gear against the Young Bucks and Adam Cole.

