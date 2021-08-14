Christian Cage defeats Kenny Omega to become new IMPACT Wrestling World Champion at AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage opened with a slobberknocker of a title match as Christian Cage pinned Kenny Omega to become the new IMPACT Wrestling World Champion. Kenny Omega had been unbeaten since AEW Full Gear but Captain Charisma picked up the victory following a Killswitch on a chair.

The match started with both men trash-talking one another. Omega got the first offense in with shots to Christian's mid section and knife-edge chops. Both men tried to hit their finishers early but countered each other's moves.

Omega rolled to the outside to regroup. Back in the ring, Omega stepped on Christian's neck. Christian hit a dropkick to the champion on the outside. Kenny drove him into the barricade following a distraction from Don Callis.

Inside the ring, The Cleaner focused on Christian's neck and got a two count with an elbow drop. Christian got a nearfall with a roll-up as Omega continued to ground Christian with kicks to his back and neck.

Christian countered Omega with a snap suplex. Omega backed Christian into the corner and raked him in the eyes. Omega placed Christian on the top rope for a superplex, but Christian countered with a sunset flip power bomb.

Christian finally got some offense in as he clubbed Omega in the corner with 20 strikes and followed it up with a top rope upper cut for a nearfall. Omega got a nearfall of his own with a moonsault.

Christian countered a suplex with a reverse DDT for another nearfall. Omega countered a spear with a knee to the face, powerbomb and a V-Trigger for a close fall.

Christian dodged the V-Trigger and hit a spear for a very close nearfall. Kenny Omega got in back-to-back snapdragon suplexes. Christian hit a frog splash for a nearfall. The Young Bucks slid in a chair but Christian connected with the Killswitch on the chair to get the pinfall and become the new champion.

Kenny Omega and Christian Cage will got at it again at AEW All Out

Chrisitan Cage and the Elite

Kenny Omega is still the AEW World Champion, but that title could be under threat come All Out as Christian Cage will challenge the Best Bout Machine for the top title in AEW.

If their match at AEW Rampage is anything to go by, a champion vs champion match in the All Out main event would be a treat to watch as well.

Edited by Arjun