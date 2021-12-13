"It’s not my call"- Christopher Daniels finally sheds light on his future with AEW

Christopher Daniels recently opened up about his in-ring future with AEW.

The 51-year old star hasn't competed on AEW programming since he and Frankie Kazarian lost to The Young Bucks in May. As a result, many fans have been wondering whether this bout marked the end of Daniels' career as a wrestler.

While speaking at the C2E2 event, The Fallen Angel stated that the loss against The Young Bucks prompted him to think about his future as a performer. Daniels then expressed his desire to return to the ring in AEW and work with the current roster:

“Since that [loss], I had sort of been weighing my future in the ring and I decided that I still wanted to give wrestling in the ring a go," said Daniels. "Honestly, I would be lying if I said that I was happy going to AEW and not seeing my name on the board. I want to get back in the ring and do something with this roster.”

🔥Phoenix🔥 @AmyNemmity



Absolute LEGENDS. Please don't let this be over tonight. I appreciate them SO much, for what they've done in wrestling, and for AEW.



LFG.



#AEWDynamite Appreciation tweet for Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian!Absolute LEGENDS. Please don't let this be over tonight. I appreciate them SO much, for what they've done in wrestling, and for AEW.LFG. Appreciation tweet for Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian! Absolute LEGENDS. Please don't let this be over tonight. I appreciate them SO much, for what they've done in wrestling, and for AEW. LFG. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/DmaFeX9gXs

Daniels also acknowledged that, given the stacked AEW roster, it's not currently the best time for his return. Though he's happy to continue contributing backstage, Daniels noted that he's ready to put his working boots on if the higher-ups need him.

"It’s not my call," said Daniels. "I hope to get in the ring at some point soon, but if not, I also realize that I’m still contributing to AEW. And if the fates decide that my best contribution is behind the scenes, then so be it. But I’m still ready to go and the minute I see my name on the board, I’ll lace them up and bring it.” (H/T: SEScoops)

Daniels remains AEW's Head of Talent Relations, so he has an essential role behind the scenes, regardless of his future as a wrestler.

AEW star Christopher Daniels recently made a stunning return to IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING



RESULTS: "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels returned, Mickie James challenged Deonna Purrazzo, El Phantasmo joined his Bullet Club stablemates and more went down on IMPACT!RESULTS: impactwrestling.com/2021/09/23/imp… "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels returned, Mickie James challenged Deonna Purrazzo, El Phantasmo joined his Bullet Club stablemates and more went down on IMPACT!RESULTS: impactwrestling.com/2021/09/23/imp… https://t.co/VL1off801k

During his time away from AEW, Christopher Daniels made full use of the Forbidden Door. He surprisingly showed up at IMPACT Wrestling on September 23 to save Christian Cage and Josh Alexander from a beatdown at the hands of Ace Austin and Madman Fulton.

The Fallen Angel later wrestled in his first match in the IMPACT Zone in nearly seven years when he defeated Fulton in a singles bout. Since the Forbidden Door seems to be closed (for now), it will be interesting to see whether the 51-year old star will return to the ring in AEW.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think about Christopher Daniels' comments? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Christopher Daniels back on AEW programming? Yes No 1 votes so far