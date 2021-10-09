"It hits me on a different level"- CM Punk reveals which AEW star's theme song excites him the most

Theme songs are an essential part of professional wrestling, and AEW star CM Punk cannot hold back his excitement whenever Adam Cole's theme song blares on the speakers inside an arena.

CM Punk and Adam Cole have two of the best theme songs in AEW. While the Second City Saint's 'Cult of Personality' is one of the most recognizable modern era songs, Adam Cole's 'All About the Boom' hypes the crowd with its catchiness.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful @AdamColePro ’s AEW theme is number 1 on the iTunes metal charts and number 45 on the overall charts .@AdamColePro’s AEW theme is number 1 on the iTunes metal charts and number 45 on the overall charts https://t.co/szV8VVT14s

CM Punk spoke to Sports Illustrated and discussed his love for Cole's theme song:

“It hits me on a different level for a lot of reasons. I’m not the kind to stand in the back and wait to go out. I’m running around backstage and I’m mingling. There’s a group of people, with their faces constantly changing, always around. And just seeing the look on their faces, that hits me right in the chest. Wrestling is different. You’re not supposed to be a ‘mark’ and you’re not supposed to take pictures with someone you share a locker room with. The culture is different in AEW. I get excited when Adam Cole’s music hits. I think he can see that on my face. There is an excitement in the locker room, and then I see the fans, and it’s amazing. Every new city I go to, these people haven’t seen me in seven years. It’s like Aug. 20 all over again for me,” CM Punk says.

CM Punk defeated Daniel Garcia on AEW Rampage

Staying true to his word on working with younger talents in AEW, CM Punk went toe-to-toe against Daniel Garcia on AEW Rampage in Philadelphia.

The seeds for this match were sown weeks back when 2point0 and Red Death attacked CM Punk. On AEW Dynamite this Wednesday, the Second City Saint called out the 22-year old as Tony Khan made the match official.

On Friday night, CM Punk extended his unbeaten run to 3-0 as he made Garcia tap out to the Anaconda Vice. This was Punk's first victory via submission.

