CM Punk badly trolls MJF and Long Island crowd, lays out challenge on AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite in Long Island opened with a continuation of the CM Punk and MJF storyline as the Chicago native ripped into New York and their hometown hero.

MJF's music played to open AEW Dynamite, and CM Punk walked out. Entering with your opponent's theme is a long-time heel trope in professional wrestling, so the crowd was taken aback by what the Second City Saint did.

CM Punk proceeded to tear the city down as he told the crowd to feel sorry for themselves for having MJF as "their guy."

The Voice of the Voiceless proceeded to take his jacket off to expose his t-shirt with the four pillars of AEW. However, the only difference was the graphic had Britt Baker instead of MJF.

The crowd was fully against the former WWE Champion at this point, as they blurted heel chants towards a man who was their hero for the last three months since his arrival.

It was a great way to start the show as the experienced veteran warmed the crowd up and set MJF to get a hero's welcome.

Should MJF be the first person to defeat CM Punk in AEW?

From an in-ring perspective, CM Punk has had a solid start to his career in AEW. So far, he has wrestled eight singles matches, starting with Darby Allin at All Out in September.

After facing up-and-coming talent like Daniel Garcia, Lee Moriarty, and Powerhouse Hobbs, he went up against veterans like QT Marshall and Bobby Fish. However, his biggest win came against Eddie Kingston in a match of the night contender at Full Gear.

The stage is set for a top star to be elevated to new heights by taking down the Punk.

MJF has been riding a wave of momentum, and his reaction in Long Island proved how over he is. It's the perfect time to take him to the next level as a star and build him up to be the next AEW World Champion.

The best way to do that would be to make him the first man to hand Punk a loss on AEW programming.

