CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and other Superstars involved in a fun segment after AEW Dynamite went off-air

After this week's AEW Dynamite went off the air, the likes of CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and The Acclaimed had a fun interaction with the fans. According to a report from PWInsider, the Superstars were also involved in a fun little segment.

Cody Rhodes asked the fans in attendance in Orlando, Florida if they had a good time at the show.

The former TNT Champion also mentioned that the Sunshine State is a fun place and it's also the place where his father was buried. It was a very surreal moment for The American Nightmare.

Rhodes then went on to add that he hopes to make new memories in the city of Orlando moving forward, as he called out Fuego, Negative 1, Griff Garrison, and Sammy Guevara.

Shortly afterward, The Acclaimed interrupted the off-air segment. Max Caster rapped about Cody and Guevara. He also said that nobody cares about Fuego, Griff, or “the little kid” and blamed Tony Khan for them not being on Dynamite for so long.

TK then made his way out and told Caster that the fans did not pay to see him and instead paid to see CM Punk. The former WWE champion then made his way to the ring as Khan cut off Punk's music and asked him if The Acclaimed would get away with what they had said.

CM Punk went on to ask TK what time it was, with Khan responding by saying, "It's clobbering time."

Fuego went on to hit a tornado DDT on Caster while the former WWE Champion hit a GTS on Bowens, leading to Brodie Jr. pinning Bowens.

CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and other top AEW stars were a part of this week's Dynamite

CM Punk made a brief appearance on this week's AEW Dynamite when he saved Anthony Greene from a post-match beatdown from Bobby Fish.

Punk is now set to face Fish on next week's AEW Dynamite in what will be his first-ever match for FIsh on the show.

Cody Rhodes, meanwhile, headlined this week's episode in an incredible trilogy bout against Malakai Black. The pair took each other to the limit and eventually it was Rhodes who ended Black's unbeaten run in AEW.

Also Read

What did you think of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.

Living Legend Dutch Mantell weighed in on Tony Khan and the 18-49 demographic here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman