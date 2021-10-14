CM Punk gives his honest opinion on AEW introducing new Championships

CM Punk has given his honest verdict on AEW introducing new Championships. The Straight Edge Superstar said the promotion has to be careful while introducing new titles and see if there is enough personnel to support them.

AEW recently introduced a fifth title belt in the company, the TBS Championship. It will be a secondary women's title. With several female stars in AEW having never lifted gold in the company, it made sense to introduce a secondary title.

CM Punk, however, believes that too many titles in a company dilute the prestige of holding a championship. On the latest edition of My Mom's Basement, Punk shared his opinion on the idea of introducing new Titles.

"Yeah, 100 percent [I like the simplicity] in wrestling. I think if everybody has a title and everybody’s a champion then nobody’s a champion. I think you gotta be really careful with that and I think TBS Title is even pushing it. There’s already a women’s title. Do we have the depth in the women’s division? Do we have the depth in the men’s division to have a secondary title? I think we’ve been doing it pretty good so far. I think Miro brought a lot of credibility to that belt and stabilized it and obviously Kenny Omega is the AEW Champion," said CM Punk. (h/t: Post Wrestling)

The Straight Edge star questioned whether AEW had the personnel to justify two titles for the women's division and hoped the ladies would prove him wrong. He finished by saying that he would prefer women's tag team titles over the trios belts in AEW for now.

"It’s kind of a touchy subject. I know in 2021, everybody wants to, you know, really extol the virtues of women’s wrestling and this isn’t a knock. I married a women’s wrestler. I just wonder if we have the personnel to support a secondary or a title that’s on even footing with the women’s title. I just — and I don’t know, and trios? It’s the same thing. It’s just like yeah, there’s a lot of stables that have three people and yeah, you could have me tag with Sting and Darby [Allin] but, you know, again, if everybody’s a champion, nobody’s a champion. There needs to be, in my opinion, less titles but we’ll see how it goes. I’m sure all the women will prove me wrong and I’m okay with that. I think maybe instead of another women’s title, maybe women’s tag belts but then again, I don’t know. Women’s tag belts before trios belts, I’ll say that," said CM Punk.

CM Punk will face Matt Sydal at AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage is turning out to be synonymous with CM Punk, and the Second City Saint will fight for the third time on the company's Friday night show. This week, his opponent will be Matt Sydal.

Having defeated Powerhouse Hobbs and Daniel Garcia already, CM Punk will look to extend his winning streak on Rampage to three and take his tally to 4-0 in AEW.

The other matches for Rampage are Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny and The Inner Circle vs. Junior Dos Santos and Men of the Year.

