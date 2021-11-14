"He's legit"- CM Punk heaps praise on popular AEW star 

CM Punk has high words of praise for his rival, Eddie Kingston. He called the latter a ''legit" person in and out of the ring.

The Straight Edge Superstar defeated Kingston in their first-time-ever bout at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night. Both men pushed each other to the limit throughout the remarkably hard-hitting bout. Kingston even busted Punk's head open during the match, and The Second City Saint was bleeding profusely for the duration of the bout.

Following this major victory, CM Punk discussed multiple topics during the post-show media scrum. He stated that The Mad King is "real" and noted that he would fit into the classic wrestling territories of the 1970s.

Punk added that Kingston doesn't pretend to be anybody, and this realism helps nurture storytelling in wrestling.

"Eddie is just real, and he's raw, you know, like, he's a throwback," said Punk. "He's legit. He's a guy that you can take, and you can put him in the ring in the 70s in various territories. And like I said earlier, he's what you see is what you get. This is Eddie Kingston."

"Dude's not an astronaut," Punk continued. "The dude doesn't bring a condor to the ring and try to pretend like he's like a birdman. You know what I mean, this is real people put in real situations, and we build from there."

Heading into AEW Full Gear, Punk's rivalry with Kingston quickly gained a lot of buzz because they used their real-life conflict to craft a heated storyline.

Previous reports have suggested that Punk and Kingston clashed during their days on the independent scene. An anonymous wrestler vouched for the credibility of Kingston's promo when he mentioned their past on AEW Rampage a few weeks ago.

What's next for CM Punk after his win at AEW Full Gear?

Now that The Second City Saint has defeated The Mad King, fans will be wondering what the company has in store for CM Punk moving forward. With his current momentum, AEW should quickly capitalize by putting him into another top-notch feud.

AEW could also continue the storyline between Punk and Kingston because it has been so captivating up to this point. Either way, fans must tune into the upcoming Dynamite episode to find out what's next for the fan-favorite star.

