"How stupid are you?" - AEW's CM Punk hits back at fan who accused him of double standards 

AEW star CM Punk made sure not to mince his words when responding to a fan on Twitter after being accused of double standards in how he treats fans.

The Straight Edge Superstar first posted on Twitter to remind fans that they shouldn't wait for wrestlers at an airport during a pandemic.

"Still in a pandemic. If you’re waiting at an airport to get stuff signed, you need to stop doing that s**t," said Punk.

A Twitter user would reply with a gif of Punk jumping into the crowd, suggesting double standards.

The dig found its mark, and Punk hit back with an expletive message at the fan and a clarification of the safety practices in place at a show as compared to that at an airport.

"Sure is me, you c**t. At a show. Post vax, pre omicron, had to show proof of vax to gain entrance. NOT STALKING ANYONE AT AN AIRPORT OR A HOTEL. How stupid are you?" said Punk.

Punk's initial post gained the support of AEW commentator Taz, who quote tweeted "exactly" in all caps.

Taz and Punk are former rivals, with the latter coining the popular phrase "Send HOOK" when referring to the former's son who at the time was yet to make his debut.

CM Punk will be crossing from AEW to GCW to induct a former manager into the Indie Hall of Fame

It was earlier announced by GCW that CM Punk will be inducting his former manager Dave Prazak into the GCW Indie Hall of Fame. Prazak managed Punk on during his run on the independent circuit.

Prazak has also been a monumental presence in the evolution of women's wrestling, having launched the all-women's promotion Shimmer and spearheading the revival of MLW's women's division.

The inaugural Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled to take place in New York, January 22nd, ahead of The Wlrd on GCW Hammerstein Ballroom event on the 23rd.

As for Punk, he is all set to face Wardlow on this week's Dynamite. The Straight Edge Superstar had initially challenged MJF for match this week, but the Pinnacle Leader decided to send his stablemate instead.

