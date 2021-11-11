CM Punk involved in a heartwarming segment with former WWE Intercontinental Champion after AEW Dynamite went off-air

In the aftermath of this week's AEW Dynamite, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes embraced each other with a hug. The incident occurred after the show went off the air.

Clips of the incident have been making the rounds on Twitter. As seen in the video, Cody Rhodes invited a cancer survivor into the ring after the show went off the air. The former TNT Champion then laid down for the pinfall, and AEW President Tony Khan did the honors of making the three count.

Before this segment, Khan hugged Ruby Soho, which eventually prompted Rhodes and CM Punk making their way out to the ring.

Punk then addressed the fans at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, as he thanked the crowd for giving him a standing ovation.

“I’m not even from here and you guys treat me like this is my hometown." - said CM Punk. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Punk and Rhodes have a lot of history together, as they both starred in WWE for several years. They later left the company at different points in time, and the duo has now reunited in AEW.

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk will be in action at AEW Full Gear

During this week's AEW Dynamite, AEW confirmed yet another buzzworthy bout for this year's Full Gear pay-per-view. Cody Rhodes and PAC will face the duo of Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo. The two duos have formed unlikely alliances in AEW over the past few weeks, and they'll wage war on Saturday.

Meanwhile, CM Punk has engaged in an incredibly heated feud against Eddie Kingston on AEW programming. The two men had an incredible promo segment on the latest episode of AEW Rampage. At Full Gear, Punk and Kingston will collide in a highly awaited singles match.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you think about the hug between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes? Sound off below.

Can Dan Lambert wrestle? Find out what one of his own teammates thinks right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. What did you think about the hug between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes? It's nice, good for them. Other 3 votes so far