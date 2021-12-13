"MJF is definitely somebody I wanted to share a ring with" – Top AEW star breaks character to praise The Pinnacle leader

CM Punk recently opened up about his burgeoning rivalry with MJF in AEW, saying he was well aware of how desperately the fans wanted to see them feud.

It's safe to say that Punk and MJF's rivalry is currently the most-talked-about one in AEW despite not having any title at stake. Their segments have consistently drawn the highest viewership for the company and generated the most amount of buzz.

EliteAEW®️ @EIiteAEW CM Punk on: his feud with MJF, criticism on slow start in #AEW , long term booking, story telling, payoffs and making the fans happy CM Punk on: his feud with MJF, criticism on slow start in #AEW, long term booking, story telling, payoffs and making the fans happy https://t.co/K6QiMzNkpZ

This is a testament to not just AEW's great booking but also of how highly-anticipated the eventual match between them is. CM Punk spoke about the same while appearing on a panel at the C2E2 event.

The Straight Edge Superstar said though many fans thought he started slow in AEW, things are becoming clearer thanks to his rivalry with MJF. The former WWE Champion said he always wanted to share a ring with The Salt of the Earth since joining AEW earlier this year:

"I think that’s one match-up everybody wanted to see before I even came back. I always heard, 'Oh, I want to see CM Punk and MJF go back and forth.' A lot of people think I’m off to a slow start in AEW. But, to me, and what Adam Cole just said, there are five years with this stuff, with all of the integrable characters and players. MJF is definitely somebody I wanted to share a ring with. I think now that we’re getting to it, people can finally see the bigger picture." (H/T - WrestlingInc)

CM Punk recently laid down a challenge to MJF

At last week's AEW Dynamite, The Straight Edge Superstar opened the show in MJF's hometown of Long Island. Despite being rarely booed by fans since joining AEW, Punk was on the receiving end of jeers when he spoke negatively about The Pinnacle leader.

CM Punk laid down a challenge for a match with MJF, though the latter is yet to accept. The Salt of the Earth will be in action on the upcoming edition of Dynamite this Wednesday night, where he defends his Dynamite Diamond Ring against rising star Dante Martin.

Fans can expect CM Punk to make his presence felt during the clash, possibly even costing MJF his ring, making their feud more heated.

Do you think MJF would be the first person to hand CM Punk a loss in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Abhinav Singh