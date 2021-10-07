CM Punk reacts to Hangman Page's incredible return on AEW Dynamite

CM Punk has reacted to Hangman Page's incredible return on AEW Dynamite. On this week's show, Page made his return on the main event, as he unveiled himself to be the Joker in the Casino Ladder Match.

Taking to Twitter, CM Punk wrote, 'Cowboy s**t' and it is safe to say that The Second City Saint was equally hyped up about Page's return, as the rest of the fans.

Here's what CM Punk wrote after Hangman Page returned on AEW Dynamite:

In the main event of AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page won the Casino Ladder Match and earned himself a shot at the AEW World Championship. Page was the final entrant in the match and took the fight to pretty much everyone else in the match, including Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, and PAC.

Eventually, he got into a wild brawl with Moxley at the top of the ladder until the latter fell off. Page won the match and he celebrated in the arena by grabbing a few drinks.

CM Punk was also a part of this week's Dynamite

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk addressed the crowd once again. The former WWE Champion even became a talking point on social media after giving away his sneakers to a fan at ringside.

EliteAEW®️ @EIiteAEW CM Punk gave a kid in the crowd the Jordan’s he just purchased last week for almost 1K. CM Punk the wrestler is one of the best but CM Punk the person is even better. #AEWDynamite CM Punk gave a kid in the crowd the Jordan’s he just purchased last week for almost 1K. CM Punk the wrestler is one of the best but CM Punk the person is even better.#AEWDynamite https://t.co/QlTEdoyZiD

Punk will be in action later this weekend at AEW Rampage, against Daniel Garcia in a singles match. Since making his AEW debut, Punk has been in amazing form.

The former WWE star got off to a winning start in the company with a victory over Darby Allin. He then got himself into a feud with Team Taz and on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, Punk defeated Powerhouse Hobbs to secure his second win in AEW. With a win over Garcia this weekend, CM Punk could go 3-0 up in the promotion.

